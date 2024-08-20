AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Acquired by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 59.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,578,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,217,601,000 after acquiring an additional 84,832 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,075,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,294,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,535 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,536,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,195,478,000 after purchasing an additional 44,899 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,196,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $692,051,000 after purchasing an additional 198,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth about $589,098,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $250,459.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,315,029.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AME. StockNews.com cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of AMETEK from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of AMETEK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of AMETEK from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.29.

AMETEK Stock Up 1.2 %

AME stock traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $164.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 938,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,966. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.89 and a 52-week high of $186.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.37.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.68%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

