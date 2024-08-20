AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.83.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,884,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,038,000 after buying an additional 1,461,541 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 241,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,050,000 after buying an additional 26,300 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth about $1,006,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,574,000 after acquiring an additional 50,775 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 266,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,664,000 after acquiring an additional 44,740 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMN stock opened at $51.08 on Tuesday. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52-week low of $46.74 and a 52-week high of $90.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.58.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $740.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.43 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

