AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.83.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.
AMN stock opened at $51.08 on Tuesday. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52-week low of $46.74 and a 52-week high of $90.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.58.
AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $740.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.43 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.
AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.
