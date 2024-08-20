Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Beazer Homes USA (BZH)

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE: BZH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/5/2024 – Beazer Homes USA was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/5/2024 – Beazer Homes USA was downgraded by analysts at Zelman & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/2/2024 – Beazer Homes USA had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $33.00 to $41.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Beazer Homes USA had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $38.00 to $37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Beazer Homes USA Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BZH traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $29.57. The company had a trading volume of 76,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,999. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.03 and a 52-week high of $34.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.84 million, a PE ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 13.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $595.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.67 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beazer Homes USA

In other Beazer Homes USA news, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 13,300 shares of Beazer Homes USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $414,561.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,701,028.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 13,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $413,687.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,043,376.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 13,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $414,561.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,701,028.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. USA Financial Formulas increased its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 4,947.1% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

