Analysts Set ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Price Target at $4.88

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.88.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. B. Riley upgraded shares of ChargePoint to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $4.25 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

In other ChargePoint news, CEO Richard Wilmer sold 27,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $38,810.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,331,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,264,436. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 43,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $65,394.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 438,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,006. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard Wilmer sold 27,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $38,810.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,331,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,264,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 95,099 shares of company stock valued at $137,498 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHPT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 227,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 17,085 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 187.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 103,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 67,443 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Core Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. 37.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHPT opened at $1.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average of $1.79. The company has a market cap of $795.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.71. ChargePoint has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $7.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $107.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.09 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 93.05% and a negative return on equity of 127.18%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ChargePoint will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

