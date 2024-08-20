Analysts Set Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Price Target at $25.43

Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZGet Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.43.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Cousins Properties from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cousins Properties

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,502,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,208,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,164 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $32,105,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,781,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,722,000 after buying an additional 916,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 75.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,917,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,107,000 after buying an additional 825,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Trading Up 0.7 %

CUZ opened at $27.43 on Tuesday. Cousins Properties has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 55.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.66.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.61). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $212.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cousins Properties will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 261.22%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

