Analysts Set EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Price Target at $32.86

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.86.

EYPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com lowered EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director David R. Guyer sold 11,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $116,947.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,850 shares in the company, valued at $18,611. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 4.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYPT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 149,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of EYPT stock opened at $7.94 on Thursday. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.67 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.55 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.98.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.03). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.24% and a negative net margin of 172.29%. The business had revenue of $9.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

Featured Stories

