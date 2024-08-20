Analysts Set Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Target Price at $39.00

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.27.

GH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Guardant Health from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Guardant Health from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Guardant Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Shares of GH stock opened at $28.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.27. Guardant Health has a 1 year low of $15.81 and a 1 year high of $41.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.13.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.10). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 76.34% and a negative return on equity of 246.47%. The company had revenue of $177.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Guardant Health will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GH. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 54,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 225.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 49,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 34,388 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 207.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 343,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,298,000 after buying an additional 231,904 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Guardant Health by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

