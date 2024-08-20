Analysts Set UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS) PT at $43.90

UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.90.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair initiated coverage on UL Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Baird R W cut shares of UL Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on UL Solutions from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on UL Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

UL Solutions Price Performance

ULS opened at $53.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.11. UL Solutions has a twelve month low of $33.15 and a twelve month high of $53.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $730.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.73 million. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that UL Solutions will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UL Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Institutional Trading of UL Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new position in UL Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of UL Solutions in the second quarter worth $9,089,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of UL Solutions during the second quarter worth $2,066,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in UL Solutions during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in UL Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $586,000.

UL Solutions Company Profile

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

Featured Stories

