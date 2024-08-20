Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Shares of ANDE stock opened at $49.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.73 and a 200-day moving average of $52.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Andersons has a 12 month low of $45.07 and a 12 month high of $61.46.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 7.93%. Andersons’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is 21.47%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANDE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Andersons by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Andersons by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 88,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after buying an additional 46,587 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Andersons during the 4th quarter worth about $915,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Andersons during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Andersons by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

