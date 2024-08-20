Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB) Short Interest Down 8.3% in July

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the July 15th total of 14,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of ANEB opened at $2.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.49. The stock has a market cap of $52.90 million, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of -0.99. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $4.05.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing solutions for people suffering from acute cannabinoid intoxication (ACI) and substance addiction. The company's lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial to address the unmet medical need for a specific antidote for ACI.

