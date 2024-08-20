Apollon Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Apollon Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Apollon Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 223.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,545,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,741 shares during the period. Arch Capital Group LTD. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $100,794,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,737,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,047,000 after acquiring an additional 550,840 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,448,000. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,519,000. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JNK traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $96.32. 1,739,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,632,039. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $87.79 and a 12-month high of $96.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.45.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

