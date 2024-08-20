Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st.
Archer-Daniels-Midland has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 52 years. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a dividend payout ratio of 37.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Archer-Daniels-Midland to earn $5.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.5%.
Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $59.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.87. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a twelve month low of $50.72 and a twelve month high of $83.00. The company has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ADM has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.62.
Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland
In other news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $419,279.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,545.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.
