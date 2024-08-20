Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Acquired by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $4,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 29,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 383,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,728,000 after acquiring an additional 60,313 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,942,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,946,000 after acquiring an additional 138,806 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ADM traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.53. 539,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,805,859. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $50.72 and a 52-week high of $83.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.87.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.19). Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $419,279.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,555 shares in the company, valued at $519,545.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on ADM shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.62.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

