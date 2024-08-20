Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.80.

A number of analysts have commented on ACRE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ACRE

Ares Commercial Real Estate Stock Performance

Ares Commercial Real Estate Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:ACRE opened at $6.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $11.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.55 million, a P/E ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -120.48%.

Institutional Trading of Ares Commercial Real Estate

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 53,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. 41.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.