Argentex Group (LON:AGFX) Trading 9.7% Higher

Argentex Group PLC (LON:AGFX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 9.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 36.20 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 35.50 ($0.46). 428,147 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 480,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.35 ($0.42).

Argentex Group Trading Up 5.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £38.60 million, a P/E ratio of 404.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 32.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 42.90.

About Argentex Group

(Get Free Report)

Argentex Group PLC provides bespoke currency risk management and payment solutions in the United Kingdom. The company offers spot and forward contracts, structured solutions, and personalized hedging strategies FX capabilities primarily through traditional voice broking and online alternative banking services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Argentex Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argentex Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.