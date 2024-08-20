ASD Price Tops $0.0383 (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. ASD has a market capitalization of $25.31 million and $1.37 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASD token can now be purchased for $0.0383 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ASD has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ASD Token Profile

ASD (ASD) is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.03822593 USD and is down -0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,334,320.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

