ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in ASML were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in ASML by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in ASML by 169.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,661,000 after buying an additional 14,682 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in ASML by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 45,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,389,000 after buying an additional 13,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burford Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter worth about $761,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded down $10.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $922.24. 475,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228,722. The firm has a market cap of $363.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.04, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $563.99 and a 52-week high of $1,110.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $971.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $955.36.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $1.8732 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 28.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASML. Susquehanna raised their price objective on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays upgraded ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,147.80.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

