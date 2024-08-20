Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Short Interest Update

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the July 15th total of 46,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Assicurazioni Generali Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of Assicurazioni Generali stock opened at $12.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.38. Assicurazioni Generali has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $13.62.
About Assicurazioni Generali
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Assicurazioni Generali
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Moderna Dips on Q2 Earnings But Can It Rip on a Short Squeeze?
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- 2 Option Strategies to Maximize Profits in a Bear Market
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Lululemon Stock Gears Up for a Massive Comeback Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.