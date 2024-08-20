Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Short Interest Update

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the July 15th total of 46,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Assicurazioni Generali Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Assicurazioni Generali stock opened at $12.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.38. Assicurazioni Generali has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $13.62.

About Assicurazioni Generali

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. engages in the provision of various insurance solutions under the Generali brand worldwide. The company operates through Life, Property & Casualty, and Asset & Wealth Management segments. It offers savings, individual and family protection, and unit linked, as well as motor third-party liability, home, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products; and insurance plans for multinational companies.

