ATB Capital Trims Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Target Price to C$0.60

Questor Technology (CVE:QST – Free Report) had its target price reduced by ATB Capital from C$0.65 to C$0.60 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Questor Technology Price Performance

Shares of CVE:QST opened at C$0.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.57. Questor Technology has a one year low of C$0.36 and a one year high of C$1.00.

Get Questor Technology alerts:

Questor Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental emissions reduction technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company rents waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

Receive News & Ratings for Questor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Questor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.