ATB Capital Trims Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Target Price to C$0.60

Questor Technology (CVE:QST – Free Report) had its target price reduced by ATB Capital from C$0.65 to C$0.60 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.
Questor Technology Price Performance
Shares of CVE:QST opened at C$0.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.57. Questor Technology has a one year low of C$0.36 and a one year high of C$1.00.
Questor Technology Company Profile
