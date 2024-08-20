ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$46.58.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ACO.X shares. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ATCO from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on ATCO from C$50.00 to C$50.50 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on ATCO from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

ATCO stock opened at C$44.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.63, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$40.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$39.07. ATCO has a 12 month low of C$32.90 and a 12 month high of C$44.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.73.

In other news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 59,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$42.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,486,400.00. In other ATCO news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 59,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$42.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,486,400.00. Also, Senior Officer James Landon sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.56, for a total transaction of C$56,628.00. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy, logistics and transportation, water, food and agriculture, real estate, and shelter services in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company engages in the electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations; energy storage, electricity generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels; and electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions.

