ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Shares Gap Down to $2.84

Shares of ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.84, but opened at $2.68. ATRenew shares last traded at $2.45, with a volume of 640,462 shares.

ATRenew Stock Down 13.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.01. The stock has a market cap of $599.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of -0.17.

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). ATRenew had a positive return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $505.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that ATRenew Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ATRenew in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ATRenew by 30.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 47,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATRenew in the first quarter worth $134,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of ATRenew by 231.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 192,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 134,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ATRenew by 26.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 560,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 115,853 shares during the last quarter. 19.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras; and vintage bags, watches, liquor, gold, and various household goods through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

