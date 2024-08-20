ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Shares Gap Down to $2.84

Shares of ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.84, but opened at $2.68. ATRenew shares last traded at $2.45, with a volume of 640,462 shares.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.01. The stock has a market cap of $599.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of -0.17.
ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). ATRenew had a positive return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $505.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that ATRenew Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.
ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras; and vintage bags, watches, liquor, gold, and various household goods through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.
