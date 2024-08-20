Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Reduces Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 2.5% of Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupree Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $378,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 225.7% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after acquiring an additional 47,400 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 38,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 9,657 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.56.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock traded down $3.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.58. The stock had a trading volume of 15,258,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,177,977. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75. The stock has a market cap of $451.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

