AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Shares Gap Down to $8.24

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.24, but opened at $8.01. AvidXchange shares last traded at $8.18, with a volume of 111,152 shares changing hands.

AVDX has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on AvidXchange from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on AvidXchange from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered AvidXchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.93 and a beta of 1.03.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. AvidXchange had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $105.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Todd Alan Cunningham sold 28,424 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $313,232.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 336,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,702,907.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Todd Alan Cunningham sold 28,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $313,232.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 336,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,702,907.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Praeger sold 29,192 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total value of $316,733.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,440,510 shares in the company, valued at $113,279,533.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in AvidXchange in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 96.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvidXchange in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AvidXchange in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

