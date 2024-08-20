Aviva (LON:AV) Hits New 1-Year High at $506.64

Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 506.64 ($6.58) and last traded at GBX 502.60 ($6.53), with a volume of 6482777 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 506.60 ($6.58).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 545 ($7.08) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 550 ($7.15) to GBX 572 ($7.43) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 518.50 ($6.74).
Aviva Stock Down 0.8 %
Aviva Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a GBX 11.90 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7,391.30%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Aviva
In other Aviva news, insider Pippa Lambert acquired 1,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 482 ($6.26) per share, with a total value of £4,834.46 ($6,281.78). In other news, insider Cheryl Agius acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 482 ($6.26) per share, with a total value of £72,300 ($93,944.91). Also, insider Pippa Lambert purchased 1,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 482 ($6.26) per share, with a total value of £4,834.46 ($6,281.78). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 116,003 shares of company stock worth $56,113,446. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
About Aviva
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
