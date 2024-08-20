Aviva (LON:AV) Hits New 1-Year High at $506.64

Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 506.64 ($6.58) and last traded at GBX 502.60 ($6.53), with a volume of 6482777 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 506.60 ($6.58).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 545 ($7.08) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 550 ($7.15) to GBX 572 ($7.43) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 518.50 ($6.74).

Aviva Stock Down 0.8 %

Aviva Cuts Dividend

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 481.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 473.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.09, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of £13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,101.30, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a GBX 11.90 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7,391.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aviva

In other Aviva news, insider Pippa Lambert acquired 1,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 482 ($6.26) per share, with a total value of £4,834.46 ($6,281.78). In other news, insider Cheryl Agius acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 482 ($6.26) per share, with a total value of £72,300 ($93,944.91). Also, insider Pippa Lambert purchased 1,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 482 ($6.26) per share, with a total value of £4,834.46 ($6,281.78). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 116,003 shares of company stock worth $56,113,446. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Aviva

(Get Free Report)

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

