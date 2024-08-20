Azelis Group NV (OTCMKTS:AZLGF) Short Interest Update

Azelis Group NV (OTCMKTS:AZLGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 358,800 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the July 15th total of 401,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,196.0 days.

Azelis Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS AZLGF opened at C$18.36 on Tuesday. Azelis Group has a 1-year low of C$18.36 and a 1-year high of C$25.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$19.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.56.

About Azelis Group

Azelis Group NV engages in the distribution of specialty chemicals and food ingredients. It serves various segments in life sciences, including personal care, home care, industrial cleaning, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, food and nutrition, animal nutrition, agricultural, and environmental solutions; and industrial chemicals industry, such as CASE, advanced materials and additives, lubricants, metalworking fluids, electronics, essential and fine chemicals, textiles, leather, and paper markets.

