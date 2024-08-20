B. Riley Financial, Inc. Sells 23,290 Shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Stock

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 23,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total transaction of $275,520.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,089,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,888,240.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Monday, August 19th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 40,713 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $493,441.56.

On Wednesday, August 14th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 61,690 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $723,623.70.

On Monday, August 12th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 30,867 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $354,353.16.

On Friday, August 9th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 57,466 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total value of $657,985.70.

On Wednesday, August 7th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 520 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $5,824.00.

Shares of SNCR traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.77. 171,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,152. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNCR. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 76,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 40.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 20,368 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 9.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 8.5% during the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 531,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 41,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that allows customers' subscribers to backup and protect, engage with, and manage their personal content.

