B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.94.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BTO. Cormark downgraded B2Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. CIBC set a C$3.30 price objective on B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Scotiabank lowered B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

Insider Transactions at B2Gold

B2Gold Trading Up 1.9 %

In related news, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 12,520 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.72, for a total transaction of C$46,574.40. In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer Daniel Bruce Moore sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.88, for a total value of C$582,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 12,520 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.72, for a total transaction of C$46,574.40. Insiders have sold a total of 162,558 shares of company stock worth $628,717 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at C$3.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.50, a PEG ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.21. B2Gold has a 12-month low of C$3.18 and a 12-month high of C$4.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -366.67%.

About B2Gold

(Get Free Report

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Featured Stories

