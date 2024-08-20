Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Acquired by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 256.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 281.2% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,791,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 114,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $4,405,725.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 616,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,759,868.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,791,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 284,552 shares of company stock worth $10,197,095. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on BKR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.38.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Shares of BKR traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $34.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,792,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,466,896. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.75 and a 200 day moving average of $32.84. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $28.32 and a twelve month high of $39.05.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

