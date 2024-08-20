Bank of America Raises Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $85.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WMT. Barclays increased their price objective on Walmart from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Walmart from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Walmart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.57.

Get Walmart alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Walmart Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of WMT stock opened at $73.72 on Friday. Walmart has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $74.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.56. The company has a market cap of $592.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Walmart will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $73,610,637.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 647,371,888 shares in the company, valued at $42,092,120,157.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $242,737,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 636,898,811 shares in the company, valued at $42,544,840,574.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $73,610,637.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 647,371,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,092,120,157.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,970,613 shares of company stock worth $723,987,410. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Walmart by 199.3% during the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 138.3% during the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walmart

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.