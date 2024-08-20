Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) PT Lowered to C$131.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares from C$136.00 to C$131.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of Montreal from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$140.00 to C$132.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$141.00 to C$133.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group set a C$122.00 target price on shares of Bank of Montreal and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$134.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$128.14.

Shares of TSE:BMO opened at C$117.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$85.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.16. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of C$102.67 and a 1 year high of C$133.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$115.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$122.90.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The bank reported C$2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.74 by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.06 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 8.19%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 11.6437811 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.34%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

