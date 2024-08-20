Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $25.00. The stock had previously closed at $20.21, but opened at $20.64. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock. Barrick Gold shares last traded at $20.42, with a volume of 6,813,240 shares changing hands.

Several other research analysts have also commented on GOLD. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 628.8% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 175.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.76. The company has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.51.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

