BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) PT Raised to $200.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $194.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on BeiGene from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of BeiGene from $180.00 to $152.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.61.

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.27. 84,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.08. BeiGene has a one year low of $126.97 and a one year high of $219.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.38. The company has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of -25.59 and a beta of 0.59.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.27) by $1.12. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a negative return on equity of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $929.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.64) EPS. BeiGene’s quarterly revenue was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that BeiGene will post -7.76 EPS for the current year.

In other BeiGene news, SVP Chan Henry Lee sold 834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.57, for a total transaction of $133,915.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lai Wang sold 1,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.80, for a total value of $170,027.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chan Henry Lee sold 834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.57, for a total value of $133,915.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,517 shares of company stock worth $1,190,004 over the last three months. 7.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 11.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,064,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,806,000 after buying an additional 727,556 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,412,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in BeiGene during the fourth quarter worth about $39,632,000. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in BeiGene in the first quarter worth approximately $29,649,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 175.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,658,000 after purchasing an additional 136,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

