Beldex (BDX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $935,480.76

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0533 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $355.75 million and approximately $935,480.76 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Beldex has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,643.83 or 0.04344340 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00036367 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00006760 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00010468 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00012124 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00007835 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000211 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,926,080,244 coins and its circulating supply is 6,678,380,244 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

