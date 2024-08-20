Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Beyond Air’s FY2027 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on XAIR. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Beyond Air from $3.50 to $1.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond Air from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Beyond Air from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beyond Air currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:XAIR opened at $0.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $23.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of -0.10. Beyond Air has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $3.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.22.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.12. Beyond Air had a negative net margin of 5,197.76% and a negative return on equity of 203.12%. The company had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Beyond Air will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Beyond Air news, CEO Steven A. Lisi bought 100,000 shares of Beyond Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.39 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,722,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,886.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XAIR. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Air in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Beyond Air during the first quarter worth approximately $1,572,000. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its position in shares of Beyond Air by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,120,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,399,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 66,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Air, Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn.

