BILL (NYSE:BILL) Given New $60.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of BILL from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of BILL in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of BILL from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.13.

Shares of NYSE BILL traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.23. 234,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,928,696. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.58 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.90. BILL has a 1-year low of $43.11 and a 1-year high of $119.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

In related news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $134,985.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,901.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $134,985.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,901.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $33,120.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,480.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BILL in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BILL by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BILL in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BILL by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BILL in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

