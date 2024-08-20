Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,510,000 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the July 15th total of 4,060,000 shares. Approximately 9.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BIRK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Birkenstock from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Birkenstock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Birkenstock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Birkenstock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.20 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Birkenstock from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.29.

Shares of Birkenstock stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.95. The company had a trading volume of 502,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,138. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.08. Birkenstock has a 1-year low of $35.83 and a 1-year high of $63.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $522.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.98 million. Equities research analysts expect that Birkenstock will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Birkenstock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $458,539,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Birkenstock during the 4th quarter worth $177,068,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Birkenstock by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,974,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,543,000 after buying an additional 40,457 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Birkenstock by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,469,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,428,000 after acquiring an additional 14,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Birkenstock during the second quarter worth about $61,972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

