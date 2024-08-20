Bitcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $31.32 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $58,776.30 on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1,160.40 billion and approximately $31.32 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.65 or 0.00567658 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00038582 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.29 or 0.00071951 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,742,621 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Gemini.
