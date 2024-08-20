Bitcoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $26.95 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 19th. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1,195.37 billion and approximately $26.95 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $60,548.44 on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin alerts:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $343.03 or 0.00566863 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00036252 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00070834 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 59% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Bitcoin Coin Profile

Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,742,315 coins. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.

Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.