BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Director Acquires $66,133.80 in Stock

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Free Report) Director Joshua Horowitz purchased 3,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.86 per share, for a total transaction of $66,133.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Joshua Horowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 15th, Joshua Horowitz bought 1,704 shares of BK Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.82 per share, for a total transaction of $28,661.28.

BK Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI traded up $1.98 on Monday, reaching $19.65. 153,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,656. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.31 and a beta of 1.17. BK Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.46 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BK Technologies

BK Technologies ( NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.25 million for the quarter. BK Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 0.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in BK Technologies by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 8,798 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in BK Technologies by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 138,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 11,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in BK Technologies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 48,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.05% of the company’s stock.

BK Technologies Company Profile

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, engages in design, manufacture, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR) that are hand-held (portable) or installed in vehicles (mobile).

