BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 614,300 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the July 15th total of 563,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Core Bond Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 29.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,320,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,260,000 after purchasing an additional 298,258 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 887.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 191,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 172,158 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the first quarter worth $1,079,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 77.8% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 136,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 59,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the fourth quarter worth $404,000.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Price Performance

BHK stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,964. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $11.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.68.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Increases Dividend

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from BlackRock Core Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

