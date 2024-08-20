BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter worth $792,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 32,354 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 14.6% during the first quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 155,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 19,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 3.9% during the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 442,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 16,555 shares during the period. 24.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund alerts:

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.75. 233,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,471. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.94. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $11.40.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.0987 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.02%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.