Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC) Trading 5.5% Higher

Blackrock Silver Corp. (CVE:BRC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 104,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 304,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Blackrock Silver Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 8.68 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.28. The firm has a market cap of C$74.26 million, a P/E ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 3.14.

About Blackrock Silver

(Get Free Report)

Blackrock Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company's flagship property is the Tonopah West silver-gold project comprising 100 patented and 83 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 10.3 square kilometers located in the Walker Lane trend of western Nevada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.