Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. Acquires 139 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Boston Mountain Money Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $1.91 on Monday, hitting $253.06. 395,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,951. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $254.09.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

