BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Short Interest Up 5.3% in July

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the July 15th total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of BrainsWay stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $7.64. 25,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,027. The firm has a market cap of $127.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.22 and a beta of 1.24. BrainsWay has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $8.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.08.
BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 million. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BrainsWay will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BWAY. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on BrainsWay from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of BrainsWay from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of BrainsWay from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.
BrainsWay Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.
