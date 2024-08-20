BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Short Interest Up 5.3% in July

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the July 15th total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

BrainsWay Stock Performance

Shares of BrainsWay stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $7.64. 25,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,027. The firm has a market cap of $127.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.22 and a beta of 1.24. BrainsWay has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $8.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.08.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 million. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BrainsWay will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of BrainsWay

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in BrainsWay by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 324,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 88,593 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 48.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 259,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 84,371 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrainsWay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc bought a new position in BrainsWay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in BrainsWay by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BWAY. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on BrainsWay from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of BrainsWay from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of BrainsWay from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

BrainsWay Company Profile

BrainsWay Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Articles

