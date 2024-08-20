Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 302,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,067 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 3.4% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $8,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 993,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,638,000 after purchasing an additional 26,269 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 198,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 891,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,107,000 after buying an additional 21,862 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 459,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,389,000 after buying an additional 11,010 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.48. 1,155,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,984. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.88. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $27.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

