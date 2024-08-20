Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Grows Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 306,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,403 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises about 8.0% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $18,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 605.7% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2,000.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.87. 668,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,818. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.44. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.21 and a twelve month high of $65.06. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.8991 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

