Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Sells 100 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 0.9% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,379,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,690,000 after acquiring an additional 227,252 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,512,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,533,000 after acquiring an additional 146,971 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,954,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,904,000 after acquiring an additional 31,595 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,427,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,310,000 after acquiring an additional 30,635 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,225,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,478,000 after buying an additional 25,434 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

IWB stock traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $306.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 539,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,778. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $298.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.21. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $224.41 and a twelve month high of $309.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

