Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Sells 1,172 Shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. owned about 0.46% of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF worth $4,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Helen Stephens Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $852,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $79,000. American Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 15,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 52.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of ILCB traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.31. 97,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,286. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $56.38 and a twelve month high of $78.08. The company has a market cap of $950.91 million, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.59.

About iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

