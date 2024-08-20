BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Hits New 12-Month High at $4.71

Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.71 and last traded at $4.70, with a volume of 1591943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of BRF from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered BRF from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on BRF from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

Get BRF alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BRFS

BRF Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 93.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. BRF had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 0.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Analysts expect that Brf S.A. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRFS. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd lifted its stake in BRF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 17,945,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,646 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lifted its position in shares of BRF by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 5,738,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700,313 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of BRF by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,692,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056,054 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in BRF by 534.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,623,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,816,000 after buying an additional 3,894,533 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in BRF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,776,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,229,000 after buying an additional 216,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

BRF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BRF SA raises, produces, and slaughters poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company provides frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey, and halal products for Islamic markets; processed foods, such as marinated, frozen, seasoned whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacons, cold meats, and other smoked products; and hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.