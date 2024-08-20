Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Receives $240.08 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $240.08.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVGO. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,875.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $167.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $191.41 and its 200 day moving average is $152.81. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $79.51 and a 12 month high of $185.16.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The company had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.03%.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total transaction of $12,798,036.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,746,936.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $444,566.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,809,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total transaction of $12,798,036.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,746,936.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 79,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $89,038,000 after acquiring an additional 16,608 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

